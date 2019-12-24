|
|
Charles W. Brier
Kokomo - Charles W. Brier, 75, Kokomo, filed his final flight plan destination to Heaven at 11:00 am Wednesday, December 18, 2019. He was born January 17, 1944, in Williamsport, Indiana, the son of the late William Elmer & Florence Margaret (VanHorn) Brier. On December 1, 1995, he married Dawn Etherington Smith and she survives.
Charlie was a 1962 graduate of Pine Village High School in Warren County, IN, and had attended Purdue University. He worked for National Cash Register for 13 years, Chrysler Corp. for 1 year, and retired from General Motors after 28 years of service as a Journeyman Electrician in Skilled Trades. Charlie owned Technical Specialties where he installed satellite systems, as well as other electrical services. He was a member of West Middleton United Methodist Church where he served as a board member and trustee. Charlie was a member of OX5, EAA, AOPA Aeronautical Organizations, and was a pilot / airport bum. He enjoyed flying, camping, air shows, and spending time with his wife.
Along with his wife Dawn, Charlie is survived by his sons, Dale (Kristin) Brier, Mike (Tamara) Brier, Jeff (Julie) Brier, and Kolton (Christine) Smith; grandchildren, Kristelyn (Nate)Brier, Austen Brier, Emma, Kyler, and Cadence Smith; great-grandchildren, Zane, Myles, Charles, and Jessalynn Brier; brothers, Tom Brier, and Dan (Nancy) Brier; sisters-in-law, Ruth (Frank) VanDuyne, and Sheila (Bruce "Taf") Taflinger; father-in-law, Dale Etherington; his cats, Piper and Stinson; along with several nieces and nephews.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; son, William "Willie" Brier; brother, Robert "Bob" Brier; sister-in-law, Barbara Brier; and mother-in-law, Althea "CC" Etherington.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main Street, Russiaville, with Jack Duckworth officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-7 pm Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Charlie's name to Bridges Outreach. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019