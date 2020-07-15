Charles W. "Chucky" Fairfield
Lafayette - Charles W. "Chucky" Fairfield, 63, of Lafayette, passed away on July 14, 2020.
He was born on February 26, 1957 in Lafayette, Indiana to the late Henry H. and Anna Mae (Vaughn) Fairfield.
Chucky attended Lafayette Schools and resided in Lafayette his entire life.
He enjoyed attending First Christian Church, watching movies, listening to music, fishing, and taking family trips to Wisconsin, Minnesota, Florida, and to the Tippecanoe River. He was also a cat lover but most of all he enjoyed socializing. Whatever neighborhood he lived in, he always had many friends through out. For the last 3 years he had resided at Signature Healthcare where he was known by all staff and residents alike. He liked everyone and it was mutual.
Surviving are his brother, Henry Harrison Fairfield, Jr. of Lafayette and his nephew, Leon Harrison Fairfield of Naples, FL.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Peggy Jean Fairfield and his maternal grandmother, Lela O. Vaughn, whom he loved dearly.
No services are planned. Memorial donations may be made to Area IV, First Christian Church, or Almost Home Humane Society in loving memory of Chucky.
