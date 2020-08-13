1/
Charles W. Wetli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles W. Wetli

Kentland - Charles W. Wetli, 69, of Kentland, passed away surrounded by loved ones one Friday, July, 31, 2020 at his home.

He was born July 2, 1951 in Lafayette to the late Joseph and Anna (Schmitter) Wetli. Charles was a 1969 graduate of Benton Central High School.

His marriage was to Judith "Judy" Bennett on June 2, 1973 in Earl Park at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church; she survives.

Charles enjoyed spending winter months in Punta Gorda, FL. He was a lifelong farmer and also an ag mechanic and salesman for JI Case in the Earl Park area.

Charles enjoyed spending time with his three grandsons, fishing, restoring antique tractors, and collecting toy tractors.

Surviving along with his wife Judy, are their two sons, Keith (Brandy) Wetli of Greenfield, IN and Brad (Mandy Sappington) Wetli of Kentland; three grandsons, Cameron, Oliver, and Everett. Also surviving are his siblings, Leo Wetli of Lafayette, Arline Meehan of South Carolina, Fred (Penny) Wetli of West Lafayette, Herbert Wetli of West Lafayette, Julie (John) Ashenberg of West Lafayette, Jerry Wetli of Goodland, Dian (Mike) Cline of Port Charlotte, FL, and Greg (Brenda) Wetli of Austin, TX.

A Celebration of Life will be held on July 2, 2021. Memorial contributions may be made in Charles name to the Murl Bennett Scholarship Fund and/or Earl Park Fire Department Scholarship C/O Fowler State Bank.

Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved