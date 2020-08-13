Charles W. Wetli
Kentland - Charles W. Wetli, 69, of Kentland, passed away surrounded by loved ones one Friday, July, 31, 2020 at his home.
He was born July 2, 1951 in Lafayette to the late Joseph and Anna (Schmitter) Wetli. Charles was a 1969 graduate of Benton Central High School.
His marriage was to Judith "Judy" Bennett on June 2, 1973 in Earl Park at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church; she survives.
Charles enjoyed spending winter months in Punta Gorda, FL. He was a lifelong farmer and also an ag mechanic and salesman for JI Case in the Earl Park area.
Charles enjoyed spending time with his three grandsons, fishing, restoring antique tractors, and collecting toy tractors.
Surviving along with his wife Judy, are their two sons, Keith (Brandy) Wetli of Greenfield, IN and Brad (Mandy Sappington) Wetli of Kentland; three grandsons, Cameron, Oliver, and Everett. Also surviving are his siblings, Leo Wetli of Lafayette, Arline Meehan of South Carolina, Fred (Penny) Wetli of West Lafayette, Herbert Wetli of West Lafayette, Julie (John) Ashenberg of West Lafayette, Jerry Wetli of Goodland, Dian (Mike) Cline of Port Charlotte, FL, and Greg (Brenda) Wetli of Austin, TX.
A Celebration of Life will be held on July 2, 2021. Memorial contributions may be made in Charles name to the Murl Bennett Scholarship Fund and/or Earl Park Fire Department Scholarship C/O Fowler State Bank.
