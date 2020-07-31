1/1
Charles William "Bill" Fry
1936 - 2020
Charles William "Bill" Fry

Williamsport, IN - Charles William "Bill" Fry, 84, of rural Williamsport passed away on July 29, 2020 at the St. Vincent Heart Hospital in Carmel after a short illness. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Russell Fry and Margaret Beason Fry, his sister, Susie Fry Glaze and his wife, Helen Marie Max Fry. He married Helen in Rossville, Indiana on August 19, 1954 and she passed away on October 31, 2015.

Bill is survived by four daughters: Michelle Marie Fry Eberle (Mike), of Pine Village; Margo Lynne Fry-Schutt (Jim), of rural Attica; Dr. April Jene Hegg (John), of rural Attica; and Amy Max Fry, of Indianapolis. Also, four grandchildren include Dr. Charles W. Alexander Hegg of Lagrange; Dr. Emily Fayeth Fry-Schutt, of South Bend; Patrick Joseph Hegg of Waunakee, Wisconsin; and Charles James Fry-Schutt (fiancé - Courtney) of West Lebanon. Bill is also survived by his brother-in-law, James Lindy Max (Marie) of Pine Village.

Bill was born on March 22, 1936 in Williamsport. He was raised on the Fry family farm in Pine Township of Warren County. He attended Rainsville School and graduated from Pine Village High School in 1954. Bill grew up farming and with livestock. He continued to farm his entire life, and was known for his herds of Hereford cattle. He showed cattle in Warren County 4-H as a youth. Bill worked for Purdue University for over 40 years, retiring as an Athletic Administrator in 2002. While at Purdue, he oversaw the maintenance of Lambert Fieldhouse, Mackey Arena, the IAF and Mollenkopf Athletic Center. He worked with Chief Athletic Trainer William "Pinky" Newell on developing a back stabilization system to care for injured football players.

Bill was a 50 year member of Pine Village Lodge # 315 Indiana Freemasons. He was a member of the Rainsville United Methodist Church. Bill served as a cook in the Army National Guard of Indiana, 113th Medical Battalion, and received his Honorable Discharge. Bill led the local action to de-authorize the development of the Pine Creek Damn. Bill served as a volunteer for Warren County 4-H, and was the superintendent for the Horse and Pony Club for many years. He belonged to the Illiana Steam and Power Association, and enjoyed restoring International Harvester tractors. He enjoyed traveling and camping, including such destinations as the Badlands, Wisconsin and the Smoky Mountain National Park. Bill also enjoyed horses, technology, photography, woodworking and leatherworking. He was a lifelong fan and supporter of Purdue Athletics, especially football and basketball. Bill adored his children and grandchildren.

Graveside services with full military honors will be held Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Rainsville Cemetery with Pastor Ian Costandi officiating. A reminder that all people need to practice social distancing during their attendance. Memorial contributions may be made to the Helen Max Fry Scholarship entrusted to the Warren County Community Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.




Published in Journal & Courier from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Rainsville Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Grady Funeral Home - Williamsport Chapel
111 E. Monroe Street
Williamsport, IN 47993
765-762-3464
