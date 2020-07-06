1/1
Charles William "Chuck" Maxwell
1956 - 2020
Charles William "Chuck" Maxwell

Delphi - 1956 - 2020

Charles William "Chuck" Maxwell of Delphi, IN passed away unexpectedly in a bicycle accident near his home in Ockley on the morning of July 4, 2020 at the age of 63.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Melissa Mears Maxwell of Delphi, IN; daughter, Lauren (Cooper) Lacy of Cutler, IN and son, Evan Maxwell of San Francisco, CA; parents, Bill and Judy Maxwell of Delphi, IN; brother, David (Susan) Maxwell of Delphi, IN; sister, Debra (Tom) Allbaugh of Bringhurst, IN; brother-in-law, Tom Dill of Delphi, IN; and by so many others who loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his sister, Cindy Dill of Delphi, IN.

Chuck was a graduate of Delphi High School and Purdue University. After 38 years of working at UPS, he was loving retirement. In the winter months, he enjoyed soaking up the Florida sun, relaxing by the beach, and sampling fresh seafood.

It was a running joke that Chuck wore many hats. Most recently, his hats were that of a gardener, fisherman, and brewmaster. His garden was meticulous and he enjoyed fishing adventures with his lifelong friend. He took pride in his brewhouse and frequently invited everyone he knew to join him in watching sports, tasting beer, and enjoying each other's company.

He was an avid fan of the Boilermakers and Cubbies. He devoured books, as reading was a daily part of his life. He loved music that you feel in your soul and dancing to his own beat. Anyone who has ever boogied with him at a party has witnessed this.

As a husband and father, Chuck was devoted and selfless. He showed his love with continuous acts of kindness and devotion. He was so very proud of his children and their accomplishments. It was obvious that his family was his life. He loved his wife unconditionally and their relationship was one that most people only dream of. They were truly best friends.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to the Delphi Opera House at 109 S. Washington Street, P.O. Box 72, Delphi, IN, 46923. Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, is assisting the family with arrangements. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal & Courier from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
421 E Main Street
Delphi, IN 46923
(765) 564-4452
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
July 6, 2020
Lisa & family. I am truly sorry for such a loss you are going through. I pray that your family finds some peace during this most difficult time. Will be praying for you.
Ruth Banes
Friend
July 6, 2020
In remembrance of Charles Maxwell. Wishing you peace to bring comfort, courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your heart. Our deepest sympathy.
Gary & Roberta Julian
July 6, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Chuck will be missed. Sending prayers and hugs to all of the family.
Brenda (Smith) Turner
July 6, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this difficult time.
Cheryl Duff - Morgan
Friend
