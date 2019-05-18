Charles William Vanderipe



Lafayette - Charles "Chuck" William Vanderipe, 75, died Thursday, May 16, 2019 at IU Health Arnett Hospital after a long fight with kidney failure, pulmonary fibrosis, and congestive heart failure.



He was born January 3, 1944 in Lafayette to the late Willys Max and Mabel Rose (Bohlinger) Vanderipe. He graduated in 1962 from Central Catholic High School. He married Catherine E. Jones in Lafayette on September 5, 1986. He worked at Fairfield Manufacturing as a machinist for ten years prior to starting his own business, OCM Woodcraft, retiring in 2011. As a Master Craftsman Chuck was always tinkering with tools and gadgets.



Chuck was a huge fan of all sports , especially Indiana high school and Purdue basketball. He loved watching his grandson play basketball for McCutcheon and he never missed a game. He also enjoyed cooking, bowling, golfing, and he was an excellent pool player. As an animal lover, Chuck has always had a pet dog. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.



He is survived by his wife, Cathy; 4 children, Jamie Vanderipe, Barbara (Ed) Brettnacher, Ann Vanderipe, and Scott (Kelli) Angstadt; 6 grandchildren, Sayde (Jake) Uerkwitz, Carrisa (George) Duffey, Sydney Rayburn, Shaun Cochran, Emma Colt, and Isaac Angstadt; 1 great-grandson, Connor Uerkwitz; and a brother, Robert (Nancy) Vanderipe.



Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Norma Jean "Jeannie" Robinson and Sandra "Sandy" Jones; step-daughter, Amanda Angstadt, and great-grandson, Hunter Uerkwitz.



Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd, Lafayette.



Funeral Service will be at 2:00 pm, Monday, May 20, 2018 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home with Rev. Josef Lee officiating.



Interment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, 1718 W. 350 North, West Lafayette.



Memorial contributions may be given to McCutcheon High School MAV Booster Club in support of the Athletic Department in memory of Chuck Vanderipe, grandfather of Isaac Angstadt.



The family would like to send their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Sutton and his staff and to Dr. Duvall for the excellent care that Chuck and the family were given.



Share memories, leave condolences, and sign the guest book at www. soller-baker.com Published in the Journal & Courier on May 18, 2019