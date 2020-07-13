Charline Koning
Lafayette - Charline M. Koning, 68, of Lafayette, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Brown County State Park in Nashville, Indiana this past weekend.
Charline was born May 21, 1952 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Frank and Rose M. (Klavanowitsch) Meitz.
She worked for Purdue University as a clerk, primarily in the Construction Department, retiring after 16 years of service.
Charline never met a stranger, and loved to travel with her husband Don. She was an avid supporter of World Vision and was a devout member of her Bible Study Group. She seemed to always be reading a new book. Charline loved art, including stained glass work, painting, crocheting and cross stitch. Her house was always decorated for the season, and despite struggling with various health issues, she didn't let it slow her down. She loved her family dearly, especially time with her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Don; Children, John (Amy) Drzemala of Bloomington, IL, and Jennie (Daniel) "Drzemala" Damman of Clinton, WI; step-children, Sarah (Adam) "Koning" Kiefer of West Lafayette and Matthew (Charissa) Koning of Lafayette; ten grandchildren; sisters, Virginia (Clarence) Babski and Rose Marie (Larry) Ford.
In addition to her parents, Charline was preceded in death by four brothers, Frank, Jr., Frederick, Mannfred, and Conrad.
A graveside service will take place on Friday, July 17, 2020, 11:00 AM at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette. Current Covid-19 precautions will be observed along with social distancing. Direct memorial contributions to World Vision, www.worldvision.org
Webcasting will be available on our Website. Share memories and condolences at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com