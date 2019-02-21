|
Charlotte A. Holley
Fair Oaks - Charlotte A. Holley, age 72, of Fair Oaks, Indiana passed away at her home on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.
Charlotte was born in Rensselaer, Indiana on April 1, 1946, the daughter of George DeVear and Bertha B. (Barker) Holley, Sr.
A 1964 graduate of Mt. Ayr High School, Charlotte continued her studies at Indiana State University where she studied English. She returned to Rensselaer where she studied at St. Joseph's College, receiving her Nursing Degree. Charlotte worked as a registered nurse in both the Intensive Care and Emergency departments at the former Jasper County Hospital. She later worked with the Jasper/Newton Counties WIC, from where she retired.
Charlotte had a natural friendly and outgoing personality which aided her in making friends easily. She possessed vast experiences working with people and enjoyed bartending at the former Rafferty's Restaurant and Wahl's Bar and Grill.
She loved her dogs and everything about horses, including traveling to many horse shows. Charlotte was an avid shopper who also enjoyed the QVC channel. Her greatest joys came from time spent with her many friends and her loving family.
Charlotte was affiliated with the Catholic faith.
Surviving is one niece, Crystal Holley of Aspen, Colorado along with numerous cousins. Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, George Sr. and Bertha Holley, and her brother, George D. Holley, Jr.
Friends are invited to visit with the family on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am CST. at the Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. CST Friday at the Jackson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Marcia Smith-Wood officiating. Burial will follow at the Smith-Holley Cemetery, Morocco, Indiana. Memorials are suggested to the or the Southern Care Hospice at 1101 E. Glendale Blvd., Suite 102B, Valparaiso, IN 46383.
Share memories and condolences at www.jacksonfuneral.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 21, 2019