Charlotte A. Hopkins
Frankfort - Charlotte A. Hopkins, 80, of Frankfort, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Milner Community Healthcare in Rossville. She was born August 12, 1938, in Tonwana, New Jersey, to Norman and Winifred (Easley) Leitz. On August 23, 1958, Charlotte married Jerry N. Hopkins; he passed away on November 12, 1985.
On June 13, 1956, Charlotte graduated from Shortridge High School. In 2006, she retired after several years working as a bookkeeper at Central Indiana Glass in Lafayette. She was a member of the Frankfort Quilt Guild and an avid crafter including quilting, basket making, knitting and sewing. Charlotte enjoyed spending time at the YMCA with her friends at the water aerobics classes.
Surviving Charlotte are her children, Alan Hopkins, of Indianapolis, and Karen (Ted) Cripe, of Frankfort; grandchildren, Andrea Zimmerman, Nicholas Zimmerman, Sara Zimmerman, Christopher Cripe (fiancé, Carolina Venegas), and Katie (Patrick) Laughner; great granddaughter, Amelia Laughner.
In addition to her husband, Charlotte is preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Marsha Hopkins Zimmerman; and brother, Howard Leitz.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort, from noon to the start of the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Pastor Karl Kercheval will officiate. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Cemetery in Frankfort. Memorials in Charlotte's name may be made to the . Online condolences may be directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 8, 2019