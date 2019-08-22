Services
Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Inc. - Oxford
102 West Luin Street
Oxford, IN 47971
765-385-2119
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
the Oxford Methodist Church
Oxford - Charlotte Ann Frushour Leonard passed away peacefully Monday afternoon, August 19, at her residence at Westminster Village in West Lafayette, IN at the age of 101. Charlotte had fallen and broken her hip approximately 6 weeks age and her health swiftly deteriorated after the fall. Charlotte was born in the family home in Metea, IN on July 11, 1918 to Stuart and Fern Frushour. She was one of eight Frushour children and six of the eight lived beyond 90 years of age. All of the eight graduated from Metea High School, which at the time was an accomplishment their parents took pride in. Charlotte remembered as a child that before she started school the school carriage was pulled by a horse.

Charlotte met Raymond Philip Leonard when she was working in the office at Purdue University. Their meeting was a blind date to a Purdue basketball game. Shortly after they were engaged and then married on June 13, 1953, in South Bend, IN. Two years later, they adopted a daughter, Martha Beth. She was an only child.

Charlotte and Ray enjoyed traveling, camping and spending winters in Florida after retirement. While Charlotte didn't work outside the home, she enjoyed volunteering in numerous activities such as a Pink Lady at Home Hospital, singing in the church choir and with a community choir, and teaching Sunday school as well as VBS. She was a longtime member of the United Methodist Women of which she served as treasurer for many years. She and Ray were members of the Oxford Methodist Church most of their adult lives. Charlotte's husband preceded her in death eight years ago. Her siblings also preceded her in death.

Their daughter Martha Beth Leonard Bisacchi and her husband Ken Bisacchi from Lowell, IN mourn her passing. Charlotte has two grandchildren Cara Bisacchi-Jackson and Corey Bisacchi as well as three great-grandchildren Taylor Bisacchi, Dylan Bisacchi and Lila Bisacchi. Services will be Saturday, September 7th at 1:00 at the Oxford Methodist Church. Those who wish to make a monetary donation in lieu of flowers, may make a gift to the local Food Pantry. The church will see that the gift to feed the hungry in Charlotte's name will reach the Benton County Food and Services Co-op.

Hahn-Groeber Funeral & Cremation Service is honored to serve the Leonard Family. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 22, 2019
