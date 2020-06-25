Charlotte Irene Disinger Crowder
1944 - 2020
Charlotte Irene Disinger Crowder

Delphi - Charlotte Irene Disinger Crowder, 75, of Delphi, died Wednesday-June 24, 2020, at 3:50pm at her daughter Tracy's home after a brave fight with Alzheimer's. She was born August 14, 1944 in Logansport, to the late John & Edith Walters Disinger. She was a 1962 graduate of Delphi High School. She worked at the former Hook's Pharmacy, now CVS, in Delphi for many years, and then at the Indiana Beach Hotel in housekeeping, and was on the janitorial staff at Delphi Community Elementary School for many years. She attended the First Assembly of God Church in Pittsburg. She enjoyed playing BINGO & euchre, loved to attend auctions, collecting glass figurines and miniatures, and she collected writing pens from businesses and any place that would offer them. She liked horse racing, and her beloved dog Josie. Her three daughters, her grand & great grandchildren, sisters and extended family and many friends, were her life. She dearly loved her family, and loved being together for any reason. Surviving: daughters-Terri & Gary Flora of Flora, Tracy & Scott Pearson of Camden, Tricia Baker of Flora; sisters-Virginia McKnight of Flora, Dorothy Rhine of Flora, Sue & Carl "Butch" Witt of Flora; sister in law-Ina Disinger of Americus; 7 grandchildren & 9 great grandchildren survive. Preceded in death by 2 brother's William & Wayne Disinger and his wife Reva; brothers in law Rocky Rhine & Herb McKnight. Services: Visitation will be Saturday from 11am until her funeral service at 1pm at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, Pastor Brett Rogers officiating. Burial at IOOF Cemetery, Delphi. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, envelopes available at the funeral home. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
JUN
27
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
Funeral services provided by
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
421 E Main Street
Delphi, IN 46923
(765) 564-4452
