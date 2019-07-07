|
|
Charlotte J. Nicoson
Brazil - Charlotte J. Nicoson, 87, of Brazil, Indiana passed away at home unexpectedly on July 3, 2019.
She was born on July 11, 1931 the daughter of Marion and Edna (Holley) Stoelting. Charlotte graduated from Ashboro High School in 1948. She married Myron Nicoson in June of 1950. Charlotte worked for Hook's Drug Store and the IGA in Brazil. Charlotte's favorite job however was caring for her family. She loved spending time with family and friends and doting on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was a devoted member of the First Christian Church. She also enjoyed taking Turner Bus trips, flower gardening, attending the Brazil Concert Band concerts on Sunday's and going out for dinner.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Myron Nicoson; her daughter Nancy Ewing; and a brother in infancy Herbert Stoelting.
Charlotte is survived by her sons: Jay Nicoson and wife Deniela of Brazil and Kevin Nicoson and wife Ann of Romney; grandchildren: Ellis Gebert and wife Alicia, Nicoson "Nic" Gebert, Betsy Nicoson, Emma Nicoson, Rachel Nicoson, Sara Nicoson Lynn, Jacob Nicoson, Colin Nicoson, Alex Nicoson; great-grandchildren: Claire, Isla, and Harlan; and a sister Rosalee Clark of Centerpoint; as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Visitation will be at Lawson - Miller Chapel, 1702 E. National Ave. Brazil, Indiana 47834, on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 11am until 1:00pm. Services will follow at 1:00pm with Pastor Chris Gregg officiating. Burial will be held at Clearview Cemetery. Donations may be made to the First Christian Church 1875 US-40, Brazil, IN 47834. Visit www.frenchfuneralhome.com to light a candle in her memory.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 7, 2019