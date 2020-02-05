|
|
Charlotte K. Hetrick
West Lafayette - Charlotte K. Hetrick, 77, of West Lafayette, formerly of Muncie, died February 5, 2020 at IU Health Arnett Hospital. She was born October 6, 1942 in Binghamton, NY to the late Edward and Olive (Brain) Keedy.
Charlotte received her Bachelors Degree from Purdue University in 1964 and her Masters Degree in 1965 from State University of New York in Plattsburg, NY.
On June 26, 1965 she married the love of her life Charles N. Hetrick in Endicott, NY. They spent time together traveling, relaxing at their lake house and attending many Purdue University sporting events.
Charlotte was a member of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Muncie. She enjoyed needle point, sewing and her favorite thing in life was spending time with her grandchildren. In addition, she spent countless hours volunteering at Ball Memorial Hospital, church and with her friends at PEO.
Surviving with her husband are her children David E. Hetrick (wife Rhonda) of Lemont, IL, Elizabeth A. Hoke (husband Chris) of Indianapolis, grandchildren Conner and Kelsey Hoke and Zachariah and Olivia Hetrick. Also surviving is her sister Carol Hilton of Baton Rouge, LA.
A private service was held in West Lafayette and a Celebration of Life service will be held at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Muncie at a later date. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020