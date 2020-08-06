Chase Tetzloff
Lafayette - Chase L. Tetzloff, 19, of Lafayette passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at his residence following a brave battle with cancer.
He was born September 10, 2000 to Dustin L. and Misty M. (Mundell) Tetzloff. He was a 2019 graduate of Harrison High School. He would have been a sophomore at Ball State University in the fall.
Chase was on the wrestling team while attending high school and a former boy scout. He loved motorcycles, gaming and traveling.
He is survived by his mother Misty, brother Cole Tetzloff, maternal grandfather Ron Mundell, paternal grandparents Andy and Vickie Tetzloff, uncle Shane (Jody) Mundell, uncle Tim (Renee) Mundell, aunt Mindy (Doug) Farrell and uncle Brandin (Candice) Tetzloff. Chase is also survived by cousins Nick Mundell, Courtney Kenney, Jayda Mundell, Zach Farrell, and Collin Farrell.
Chase is preceded in death by his father Dustin, maternal grandmother Linda Mundell, great-grandmother Terri Kinzer, great-grandmother Amanda Criswell, great uncle Mike Mundell and Ron Nelson.
Private family service to be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Cancer Research Foundation - www.cancerresearchfdn.org
. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com