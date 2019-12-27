|
Cherry Diane Radcliffe Clevenger
Cherry Diane Radcliffe Clevenger - artist, nurse and florist - passed from this life on December 23, 2019. Diane was friend, companion and beloved wife of 52 years to Jon, caring mother of Andrea (Lonnie) Ray, David (Dawn) and Christopher (Angela). She was also had a special place in her heart for her grandchildren Wyatt, Olivia, Baron, Archer and Walker.
Diane was born June 22, 1945 to Robert and Irene Radcliffe in Monon and lived most of her life in the Monon area. She was little sister to Lee (deceased), Robert Jr. (deceased) (Cindi), Barbara Sanders (Lewis), Barry (Mary Ellen) and big sister to Michael (Angeline).
Diane attended Ball State university and studied art education. She later graduated from the nursing program at IVY Tech. She enjoyed cooking, enjoying the company of her cat Jake and watching old movies.
Following a private cremation, a memorial service will be held at the Francesville Apostolic Christian Church of which she was a member on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 in Francesville, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to Riley Children's Hospital.
