Cheryl Anne Maurer
Cheryl Anne Maurer, 72, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 30, 2019. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends that she had touched throughout her life.
Cheryl was born July 30, 1947, in Lafayette, IN. Cheryl was a 1966 graduate from Central Catholic High School in Lafayette. She worked at TRW in Lafayette where she retired as a machinist all while raising four children. She later moved to Lebanon, IN, where she worked as a caregiver for many years. She enjoyed sewing, reading, helping others, attending church, bible study and spending time with her family. She donated to many charities that she was passionate about. Even after her death she had the joy of helping as she made the decision to donate her body to science hoping it might help someone else.
She is survived by her brother Mark Maurer, 3 daughters and a son and their spouses, Alana Thorp, Michelle Katsaros, Adam and Missy Miller, Josh and Veronica Katsaros; and 7 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren. She will be truly missed by all family members and friends.
At her request, no service will be held.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019