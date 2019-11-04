Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Maurer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl Anne Maurer


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl Anne Maurer Obituary
Cheryl Anne Maurer

Cheryl Anne Maurer, 72, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 30, 2019. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends that she had touched throughout her life.

Cheryl was born July 30, 1947, in Lafayette, IN. Cheryl was a 1966 graduate from Central Catholic High School in Lafayette. She worked at TRW in Lafayette where she retired as a machinist all while raising four children. She later moved to Lebanon, IN, where she worked as a caregiver for many years. She enjoyed sewing, reading, helping others, attending church, bible study and spending time with her family. She donated to many charities that she was passionate about. Even after her death she had the joy of helping as she made the decision to donate her body to science hoping it might help someone else.

She is survived by her brother Mark Maurer, 3 daughters and a son and their spouses, Alana Thorp, Michelle Katsaros, Adam and Missy Miller, Josh and Veronica Katsaros; and 7 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren. She will be truly missed by all family members and friends.

At her request, no service will be held.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -