Cheryl E. Oliver



Lafayette - Cheryl E. Oliver, 52 of Lafayette passed away at 2:20pm on Tuesday August 4,2020 at IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette. She was born June 18,1968 in Lafayette to the late Charles E. and Vera D. Swank Oliver. Cheryl was a graduate of McCutcheon High School and worked at Purdue University as a library assistant and student supervisor for 28 years. She was a member of the Moose Family Center and the Eagles Lodge. She was a recipient of the Purdue Rose Award and received the My Academy of Friendship and College of Regents from Moose International.



Cheryl is survived by two brothers Charles E. (Kathy) Oliver Jr. of Lafayette and Michael D. (Danette) Oliver of Frankfort. Her special friend Ron Blackburn of Lafayette, her special niece and caregiver Michelle (John) Stowers of Lafayette and 10 nieces and nephews and 20 great nieces and nephews and 1 great-great niece as well as several extended family members and a host of good friends. She was preceded in death by 3 brothers, 1 sister, 1 nephew her special friend Ida Phillips and her devoted pet dog Diva Lynn.



A celebration of Cheryl's life will be held at noon Sunday August 16,2020 in the Chapel of Faith at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens with Danette Oliver leading the celebration. Entombment will follow.



TMG Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting with arrangements.









