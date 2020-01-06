|
|
Cheryl (Cherie) L. Brigham
Lafayette - Cheryl (Cherie) L. Brigham, 64, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at IU Health Arnett Hospital.
Surviving along with her mother are three sons, Tim (Michelle) Brigham, Matt Brigham and Robbie (Amy) Brigham all of Lafayette, two brothers, Michael Piatt of Ft. Wayne and Thomas (Cherie) Piatt of OR.
Also surviving are four grandchildren, Michaela, Megan, Tinley and Logan Brigham.
Services will be held at Soller-Baker Funeral Home Lafayette Chapel.
For service information and to sign the guest book and leave memories go to www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020