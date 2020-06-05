Cheryl M. Knodle, 73, of West Lafayette, passed away at 3:56 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital, Lafayette.
She was born September 9, 1946 in Beloit, Wisconsin to the late Leander H. and Alice P. (Freeman) Moldenhauer.
Her marriage was to Laverne Leland "L.L." Knodle on July 20, 1968 in Beloit, Wisconsin; he preceded her in death on June 12, 2001.
Cheryl earned her Bachelor of Arts in 1968 from the University of Illinois, her Masters of Library Sciences from Indiana University in 1975 and was Magna Cum Laude of Indiana University School of Law at Indianapolis in 1987.
Mrs. Knodle joined Ball Eggleston Law Firm in 1987 and worked as an attorney with an emphasis on research and brief writing. Cheryl was an excellent writer and her collaboration made others in the firm better. Aside from being a productive partner at the law firm, Cheryl was a dear friend, always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need and always with a kind and gentle smile. Mrs. Knodle retired on December 31, 2012.
Mrs. Knodle was a long time member of St. James Lutheran Church where she was past President and board member of the St. James Lutheran Foundation. Cheryl was also a past board member of the Mental Health Association, the Purdue Exponent, the Purdue Women's Club and the Philanthropic Educational Organization. She was a member of several groups such as In Stitches Knitting, Wine Divas and Genealogy.
Cheryl volunteered for St. James Lutheran School and church in many capacities including a teacher's aide, a Sunday school teacher and helped with the annual auction. She was a board member of the Art League, was co-chairman of the bling sale and was an organizer with the New Artists Exhibit. She enjoyed knitting, reading, watching mysteries, and was an excellent baker. Cheryl and Laverne enjoyed traveling the world and visiting museums.
Cheryl was a loving and gentle mother and her two boys were her world. She would give them the latitude to choose until she saw that they needed her guidance. She was a beautiful and classy person, both inside and out, constantly giving of her time as a volunteer. Cheryl was a true example of how to live as a Christian.
Surviving are her two sons, James F. Knodle (significant other: Lisa Buller) of West Lafayette and Matthew L. Knodle of Tokyo, Japan. Also surviving is a very close friend, Kathy Cowans.
Private funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at St. James Lutheran Church of Lafayette with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service; Pastor Peter Heckert to officiate. Those wishing may watch the funeral remotely by visiting the page dedicated to Cheryl at clapperfuneralservices.com and clicking the live stream link embedded in the bottom of her obituary. Interment to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens Cemetery, West Lafayette.
In lieu of flowers donations are requested to the St. James Lutheran Foundation, the Mental Health Association of Lafayette, or the Community Foundation of Greater Lafayette.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.