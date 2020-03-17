|
Chester Flora
Rossville - Chester Daniel Flora, 85, of Rossville, passed away at his home, Monday, March 16, 2020. He was born in Elkhart, October 19, 1934 to Chester Reid and Lydia Rachel (Skiles) Flora. He was a graduate of Rossville High School. Chester married Nina L. Barton on June 3, 1973, and she survives. He had worked in the profession of apartment maintenance and was a member of the Old German Baptist Brethren Church, Middlefork District.
Along with his wife, Chester is survived by his children, David W. (Betsy) Flora of rural Mulberry and Sarah Flora of Rossville; brother, Wayne (Carolyn) Flora of Sun City, FL; sister, Opal (Jim) Musser of Modesto, CA; grandchildren, Daniel, Ruth, Deborah, Leah, Catherine, Andrew and Laban.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother, Bradley.
Funeral services will be held at 10 am, Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Old German Baptist Brethren Church, Middlefork District. Burial will follow at Middlefork Cemetery.
Genda Funeral Home Rossville Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020