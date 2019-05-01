Services
Tippecanoe Memory Gardens
1718 W. 350 N.
West Lafayette, IN 47906
Chester Ray French

Chester Ray French Obituary
Chester Ray French

Lafayette - Chester Ray French, 76 of Lafayette passed away at St Elizabeth East Hospital in Lafayette on Tuesday April 23 at 12:24 am. He was born in Danville, IL to Gail and Lydia Virginia Cadle French. Chester was a welder for Rockwell International and he had retired. Chester attended the Evergreen Wesleyan Church in Lafayette. He was a member of the UAW Local 291. He loved sports.

He is survived by his son Chet Eric French of Osh Kosh, WI, daughter Ginger (Jeff) Robl of Mercer, WI, a sister Jessica (Gabriel) Gundlach of Kendall, WI, and a bother John French of Lafayette. Also surviving are his grandchildren Britani French of Osh Kosh, Hannah French and Abby French of Spartansburg, SC, Michael French of Boulder, CO, Braedon French of Osh Kosh, Cory Robl of Osh Kosh, Jack Robl and Thomas Robl of Mercer, WI, James Kortbein of AK, and Andrew Kortbein of GA, and great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Sydney, Sawyer, and London Kortbein of GA, Dylan and Emelyn Kortbein of AK, and Leah Cassiani and Trydyn Robl of Mercer, WI.

No services are planned.

TMG Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 1, 2019
