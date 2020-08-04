Chris A. Luthi
Rensselaer - Chris A. Luthi, age 65, of Rensselaer, Ind. passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at his residence. The son of Warren and Virginia (Hawn) Luthi, he was born on December 8, 1954 in Lafayette, Ind.
Chris graduated from Tri-County High School as a member of the Class of 1972. He went on to attend Butler University on a baseball scholarship. On October 4, 1980 in Lafayette, Ind., he married Connie Graham, who survives. Chris was employed by FBI Buildings for twenty-two years. After retirement, he became a regional manager in sales and service for Equitable Insurance Company with his agency office based in Wolcott, Ind. Chris was a former member of the Jasper County Industrial Foundation.
Chris was very athletic, having enjoyed many sports when he was in high school. An avid sports fan, he cheered on the White Sox, Purdue, Chicago Bears, and the Chicago Bulls. Along with sports, Chris enjoyed music and playing the guitar. Later in life, he played in a band "Lurk'n in the Dark." He and Connie enjoyed going to concerts, especially seeing the Greg Allman Band. He loved to spend time working with wood and making shelves and cabinets. One of his favorite pastimes was caring for the grounds around their home, especially splitting wood.
Chris is survived by his wife, Connie, his sister Andrea (Tony) Klima of Sycamore, OH, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Virginia Luthi.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation at Jackson Funeral Chapel, Rensselaer on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm CDT. A funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation at 1:00 pm with Rev. Andrew DeKeyser officiating. Interment will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Remington, Ind. Masks and social distancing are required according to state mandate and the family's wishes. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
.
.