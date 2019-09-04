|
Chris Lee Wuethrich
Francesville - Chris Lee Wuethrich, 84, let his precious Lord take his hand and lead him home on Monday, September 2, 2019 surrounded by his family. Chris Lee was the youngest of a family of 13 children born to the late Christian and Barbara Pelsy Wuethrich on March 14, 1935 in Francesville.
Chris Lee went to Gillam grade school and graduated from Francesville High School in 1954. He had a great love for music, played the cornet in band and, of course, his guitar. He enjoyed being on the basketball team. After graduation he worked for Francesville Auto and then Von Tobel Lumber Yard in town before purchasing a farm west of Francesville.
Chris Lee gave his life to the Lord in 1954 and was a member of the Apostolic Church. On October 2, 1955 he married Ruth E. Stoller, the Christian woman for whom he had prayed. She is the daughter of the late Clyde and Clara Sinn Stoller. Chris Lee and Ruth raised their children on the family farm.
Chris Lee was always ready to help and give whatever was needed to anyone. He didn't know a stranger. He sang and worshiped with the Gospel Heirs Sextet for many years. His love of music spread to those around him. Chris Lee especially enjoyed sharing his love of music with each of his children. He was a very patient, loving, hard-working and teaching father.
He is survived by:
Ruth E. Wuethrich, Francesville, IN Wife; Ken (Lyn) Wuethrich, Indianapolis, IN Son; Kitty (Dennis) Gutwein, Francesville, IN Daughter; Kevin (Connie) Wuethrich, Francesville, IN Son; Chris (Carla) Wuethrich, Troy, IL Son; Kelly (Mark) Ramseyer, Livonia, MI Daughter; Kirby (April) Wuethrich, Zionsville, IN Son; 33 grandchildren: Heather (Michael) Rowe, Seth (Jenny) Wuethrich, Sean (Julie) Wuethrich, Jacob (Michelle) Gutwein, Jonathan (Jessica) Gutwein, Lydia (Jardon) Koebcke, Kara (Jason) Bohlinger, Kristy (Jason) Carlile, Kaitlyn (Jake) Podell, Levi (Kyann) Wuethrich, Meagan (Brad) Frank, Landon (Hannah) Wuethrich, Marissa Wuethrich, Cambria Wuethrich, Carrie Ramseyer, Caleb (Autumn) Ramseyer, Grace Ramseyer, Grant Ramseyer, Abigail Wuethrich, and Cale Wuethrich; 31 great grandchildren Robert (Phyllis) Wuethrich, Brother Marjean Wuethrich, Sister-in-law Nola Wuethrich, Sister-in-law; Marian Yoder, Sister-in-law; Marcia Stoller, Sister-in-law; Richard (Arlene) Stoller, Brother-in-law and Many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: Christian and Barbara Pelsy Wuethrich, Parents; Theresa (Paul) Von Tobel, Sister; Wilma (Jack) Stewart, Sister; Velda (Lee) Overmyer, Sister; Mildred (Eugene) Huber, Sister; Elizabeth (John) Schambach, Sister; Glendoris (Lester) Huber, Sister; Genevieve (Ed) Schambach, Sister
Willis Wuethrich, Brother; David (Barb) Wuethrich, Brother; Barbara Ellen Wuethrich, Sister; Richard Wuethrich, Brother; Lester Stoller, Brother-in-law; Eugene Yoder, Brother-in-law
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM EDT Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Apostolic Christian Church in Francesville, IN with Ministers of the Church officiating.
Burial will take place at Roseland Cemetery in Francesville, IN.
Visitation will be from 3-8 PM EDT Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Apostolic Fellowship Center in Francesville, IN and one hour prior to services at the church Saturday.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Harvest Call or Southern Care Hospice.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 4, 2019