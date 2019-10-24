|
Christina "Margaret" Keizer
Lafayette - Christina "Margaret" Keizer, 96, a life-long resident of Lafayette passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Signature Health Care.
She was born September 1, 1923 in Lafayette, IN, to the late John C. and Anna (Dykhuizen) Burkhouse. She was a 1941 graduate of Wea High School before attending Indiana Business College for two years.
Margaret was the Secretary for the Dean of Animal Sciences at Purdue University for 44 years before retiring in 1987.
On October 25, 1946 she married John C. Keizer at the Lafayette Christian Reform Church, where she was a life-long member. He preceded her in death on November 30, 1999.
She was a past treasurer of the Ladies Aid Society of the church and visiting Elder.
Margaret enjoyed traveling, photography, needle work, stamp collecting and working in her yard and flower beds.
She is survived by two sisters: Anna Louise Goris and Bertha (Charles) Plantenga both of Lafayette.
Along with her husband John, she is preceded in death by her parents and brother Charles Burkhouse and sister Rosemary Burkhouse Bouwkamp.
Funeral service will be held 2pm Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home with Reverend Joe Mims officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial at Rest Haven Memorial Park. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019