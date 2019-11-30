|
Christine Lynn (Krout) DeSutter
Veedersburg - Christine Lynn (Krout) DeSutter, 59, of Veedersburg, IN passed away at her residence 5:45PM Friday November 29, 2019 with her family by her side.
Christy was born October 11, 1960 in Danville, Illinois the daughter of Kenneth R. and Evelyn A. (Cunningham) Krout. She married Philip E. DeSutter June 27, 1981 in Attica, Indiana. .
She is preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Tamela Lyons; and a niece, Allyson Jordan.
Surviving family include her husband Phil DeSutter, Veedersburg; two daughters, Megan E. (Gery) Munson, Oxford, IN; Melissa A. (Derek) Dismore, Attica, IN; three grandchildren, Audrey Munson, Gage Dismore, Jackson Munson; two brothers, Kenneth W. (Penny) Krout, Covington; Bradley R. (Terri) Krout, Covington; and several nieces and nephews.
Christy graduated from Fountain Central High School in 1979. She was member of the Sterling Christian Church, and was formerly a member of Psi Iota Xi. Earlier in her life she had been employed maintaining medical records for local doctors, she had been employed at CVS as a Pharmacy Technician, and she had always helped her husband Phil at his local insurance agency.
The joy of her life was her family, she enjoyed their many camping and boating trips to Dale Hollow Lake; and more than anything she loved and adored her grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4:00- 8:00 PM Monday December 2, 2019 at Sterling Christian Church 701 South Sterling Avenue, Veedersburg IN. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Tuesday December 3, 2019 at Sterling Christian Church with Pastor Gary Johnson officiating. Burial will follow service at Rockfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the Veedersburg Food Pantry or the . Online condolences may be left at www.dickersonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019