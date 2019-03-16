Christine M. Mills



West Lafayette - Christine M. Mills, 93, passed away at 5:08 am on Friday, March 15, 2019 at her residence.



She was born March 22, 1925 in Esty, WV to the late Eddie and Bessie Belle (Vires) Crane.



On January 20, 1945 Chris married Carl A. Mills in Ronceverte, WV. He preceded her in death in March of 1987.



Chris was a farm wife helping in any way she could on the family farm.



She was a member of Church of the Blessed Sacrament and loved spending time with her family, traveling, reading, collecting hummingbirds and entertaining the Grandkids with stories of her childhood in the mountains of West Virginia.



Surviving are her three children, Shirley Mathew (Dale) of Reynolds, Linda Dawson (David Fisher) of Anderson, and Eddie Mills (Rhonda) of Brookston; two brothers, Lanford Crane (Sharon) and Harold Crane both of Lewisburg, WV. Also surviving are ten grandchildren, Cheryl McElroy, Carman Banes (Scott), Lance Dawson (Janet), Brian Mathew (Julie), Alacia Goetman (Matt Hurt), Bradly Mills (Misty), Heather Owens, Travis Mills (fiancé Jade Frazer), Angela Selvey (Chris) and Tammy Zehner (Ryan) along with fifteen great grandchildren, Colin Banes, Cody Ann Dawson, Taylor Banes, Hannah McElroy (fiancé Jamie Dunbar), Matt Dawson, Macin Precup, Jaden Precup, Dayn Wright, Morrison Hurt, Daniyl Dawson, Aiden Owens, Hailey Owens, Austin Selvey, Zach Zehner and Charlie Zehner as well as two great great grandchildren, Gabriel and Aleister.



Chris was preceded in death by three sisters, Ina Franklin, Irene Cochnour and Maycel Williams and three brothers, Orville, Garland and Alstin Crane.



Visitation will be from 12 noon until the time of the service at 2:00 pm on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Soller-Baker West Lafayette Chapel, 1184 Sagamore Parkway W. West Lafayette, IN. 47906 with Fr. Robert Klemme officiating. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery in Oxford.



Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 16, 2019