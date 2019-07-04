|
Christine Messer, 76, of Lafayette, passed away quietly at her home surrounded by her family at 9:05 pm on Sunday, June 30th. She was born in Pennington Gap, VA to the late Charles and Josie Garrett Baker.She married Babe Riley Messer on June 15, 1957 and he preceded her in death September 16,2018. Christine had worked in manufacturing on an assembly line and then spent five years providing healthcare for her mother. She attended the Penticostal Church of God in Lafayette. Christine loved the Lord and was a faithful follower all of her life.
Christine is survived by her children Joyce Anderson of Titusville, FL, and Jimmy Messer of Chicago, IL also surviving are her sisters Barbara Bledsoe of Pennington Gap, VA, and Lounette Daniels of Lafayette, IN and a brother Arthur Baker of Pennington Gap, VA. She is survived by her grandchildren Angela Ruiz of Elmwood, IL and Joshua and Matthew Anderson of Titusville, FL and her great-grandchildren Haley and Christian Ruiz, and Alyssa, Levi, Karli, Sebastian, and Hunter Anderson. She was preceded in death by three brothers.
Friends may call from 11am until the time of services at noon on Friday July 5th at the Chapel of Faith at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens with Pastor Chris Black officiating. Interment at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 4, 2019