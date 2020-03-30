|
Christine Sherfey
Spring Hill, FL - Christine Sherfey, 92, of Spring Hill, formerly of Kentland, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 in Spring Hill, FL.
She was born on June 27, 1927 in Jeffrey, KY to the late Alex and Nannie Ellen Burks. Christine attended elementary school in Kentucky and would later receive her diploma from South Newton Jr. Sr. High School in 1976.
Her marriage was to Oscar Kenneth Sherfey on July 8, 1944; he passed away on January 22, 2008. Christine was a member of the First Baptist Church of Kentland from 1969 until its closure. Christine worked as a custodian for the South Newton School Corporation from 1966 until her retirement in 1992.
Surviving are her children, Ray Sherfey of Myrtle Beach, SC, Tony (Mary) Sherfey of Kentland, IN, and Marcia (Ricky) Pringle of Spring Hill, FL; brother, Leroyce (Ima) Burks of Smiths Grove, KY; grandchildren, Joshua (Shannon) Sherfey of Hickory, NC, Sarah Sherfey of Newton, NC, Lizzie (Eric) Weed of Oconomowoc, WI, Rachael (Ben) McKevitt of Henderson, NV, Ryan (Elicia) Sherfey of Virginia Beach, VA, Robert Sherfey of Kentland, IN, Rebecca (Christopher) Laidlaw of Merrimack, NH, Torrie Pringle of Altamonte Springs, FL, Melissa (Jon) Swathwood of Lafayette, IN, and William (Jasmin) Pinnick of Lafayette, IN. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Katia Weed, Rylee and Andrew McKevitt, Elanor, Penelope and Theodore Sherfey, Alice and Gwenevere Laidlaw, Carter, Jackson and Maxwell Swathwood, and Garen Pinnick; daughters-in-law, Frances Sherfey of Newton, NC and Kathy (Mike) Helm of Lafayette, IN.
Preceding her in death along with her husband and parents are a son, Donald Sherfey; two brothers, Ernest Terrell Burks and Bernice Burks; sister, Phoebe Elizabeth; step-granddaughter, Stephanie Pinnick.
A private graveside service will be held at Spring Vale Cemetery of Lafayette, IN. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, open to the public.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020