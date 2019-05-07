Christopher D. Elbert passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born September 24, 1963 to William and Leona Elbert. He grew up in Kentland Indiana, where he spent hours looking for crawdads in the Kent ditch, playing whiffle ball until the sun went down on the corner of Lincoln Street, and cruising Don's Drive-In like every teenager in town. He played football, baseball and basketball for the SN Rebels and was a talented musician, singer, and actor.



Chris graduated from South Newton High School in 1982 and attended Danville Community College to play basketball. After a knee injury ended his career, he transferred and graduated from Ball State University. He was a well-loved member of Delta Chi fraternity.



Chris worked in business management and sales throughout his career but acted in TV commercials and print ads as well. In 2002, Chris starred in Director Ivan Rogers' Forgive Me Father. Additional films include Ballbuster (1990) and Mental Scars (2009). His commercials included Coca-Cola, Mc Donald's, Teachers Credit Union, and Indiana Lotto. He also wrote and cut a personal music album called One Summer.



Chris loved and adored his two children, Rhyse Robert (wife, Kristin) of Fishers and Danyel Nicole (friend, Jake Holder) also from Fishers. Their favorite family activities included amusement parks and boating. He loved watching Indy car racing, Purdue basketball and the Chicago Cubs. Chris lived a very vibrant and interesting 55 years.



Surviving are his parents William and Leona (Sell) Elbert, West Lafayette; brother Steve (Marylou), Boonville; sisters Cindy Farren (Jeff), Indianapolis, Nancy Toombs (David), Westfield, and Cara Roetken, Atlanta Georgia. He will be missed by his 14 nieces and nephews whom he loved to tease and make laugh: Erin, Chelsea, Jamen, Alysse, Colin, Britney, Parker, Marshall, Clayton, Garrett, Regan, Kellyn, Cameron, and Brooke, and his six great nieces and nephews: Eli, Claire, Ethan, Thomas, Amelia, and Hadley.



Calling will be on Saturday, May 11th at the Trinity United Methodist Church (2775 W 1500 S.) in Kentland Indiana, from 1:30 to 4:00 pm EST (12:30-3:00 Kentland time) with a celebration of his life and a memorial service directly following.



Memorial donations can be made to Riley Children's Hospital. rileykids.orq



Anyone who knew Chris saw him as a gentle giant, standing at 6'4". He had a loving heart, an infectious smile, and an uncanny ability to make you laugh. He loved deeply and was a loyal friend. Words cannot express how much we will miss him but take comfort in knowing he is singing with the angels.



"Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail." Published in the Journal & Courier on May 7, 2019