Christopher E. Collins



Lafayette - Christopher E. Collins, of Lafayette, IN, passed away on the evening of Saturday July 4, 2020 at his residence. Christopher was born November. 5, 1966 to the late William Collins, Jr. and Carol Braaksma Collins. He was preceded in death by his father, infant son Nicholas, grandparents Take & Mary Braaksma, William Sr. and Lettie Collins.



He was a 1985 graduate of Harrison High School and attended Ivy Tech. He had worked at Alcoa Alum. Co. Mcdonald's and Securitas of Lafayette. He also was a coast to coast semi driver for 20 years. He was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ. Christopher is survived by his wife Ndidi and stepson Wisdom, daughter Samantha, mother Carol and brother CJ (Jill) daughter Holly. And many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



A Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Guests may send cards as they wish to 452 Kettle Circle Lafayette, IN 47905 to Collins Family.









