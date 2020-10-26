1/1
Christopher Ferney Sr.
Christopher Ferney, Sr.

Lafayette - Christopher David Ferney, Sr., 42, of Lafayette passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at his home.

He was born July 29, 1978 in Peru, IN, to David Lee and Linda Sue (Hammer) Ferney.

Chris was a graduate of Peru High School. He worked for Consolidated Property Management as a Maintenance Technician.

On November 3, 2019 he married Rebekah Ellen Clark in Lafayette and she survives.

Chris was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. He participated in various bowling leagues throughout his lifetime. He loved his job and working with power tools especially, Dewalt. Most of all, he loved his family and spending time with them.

Along with his wife, Rebekah, he is survived by his children: Christopher David Ferney, Jr., Devon Alexander Ferney both of Lansing, MI, Cadence Mika Jade Ferney, Braxton Mason Bane Ferney, Kyler Matthew Ferney and step-daughter Maya Ellen Cline all of Lafayette; parents David and Linda Ferney; siblings: Michelle Cronin of Dayton, Andrea (Bob) Harris of Maumee, OH, and Angie (Tyler) Batten of Montpelier, IN.

Visitation will be held from 3pm - 5pm Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 5pm with Pastor Mike Vauters officiating. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the family to assist with funeral expenses. Current Covid-19 precautions will be observed along with social distancing. Masks are required. Share memories and condolence online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
