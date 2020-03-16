|
|
Christopher McCollum
Lafayette - Christopher McCollum, 26, of Lafayette, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:23 p.m. at his residence. Christopher was born on May 2, 1993 in Lafayette to Catherine Marie "Kitty" (Switzer) McCollum, and she survives. He was a 2011 graduate of Faith Christian High School, and went on to work in landscaping. Christopher was a member of Cornerstone Church. He played basketball and travel baseball, where one highlight of his life was being able to go to Cooperstown where the team he played on finished 6th out of 96 teams. Christopher was an avid sports fan. He loved spending time with his niece, Journey.
Surviving along with his mother, is one brother, Bryce Henderson of Lafayette, his grandmother, Margaret Switzer of Lafayette, one sister-in-law, Ally McCollum, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Rex Switzer, and one brother, Lonzy McCollum.
Services will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior at Simplicity Funeral Care with Scott Lehr officiating. Final interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Almost Home Humane Society. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020