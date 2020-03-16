Services
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
765-742-6840
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher McCollum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher McCollum


1993 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher McCollum Obituary
Christopher McCollum

Lafayette - Christopher McCollum, 26, of Lafayette, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:23 p.m. at his residence. Christopher was born on May 2, 1993 in Lafayette to Catherine Marie "Kitty" (Switzer) McCollum, and she survives. He was a 2011 graduate of Faith Christian High School, and went on to work in landscaping. Christopher was a member of Cornerstone Church. He played basketball and travel baseball, where one highlight of his life was being able to go to Cooperstown where the team he played on finished 6th out of 96 teams. Christopher was an avid sports fan. He loved spending time with his niece, Journey.

Surviving along with his mother, is one brother, Bryce Henderson of Lafayette, his grandmother, Margaret Switzer of Lafayette, one sister-in-law, Ally McCollum, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Rex Switzer, and one brother, Lonzy McCollum.

Services will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior at Simplicity Funeral Care with Scott Lehr officiating. Final interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Almost Home Humane Society. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simplicity Funeral Care
Download Now