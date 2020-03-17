Services
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Lafayette - In light of the COVID-19 situation in our nation right now, Christopher McCollum's funeral service will now be private. The public is invited to attend a committal service at St. Mary's Cemetery on that same day, Thursday, March 19 at 3:00 p.m. During the committal service we do ask that you practice safe social distancing. We will also be live streaming Christopher's funeral service on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
