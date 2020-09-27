Christopher William Bruning



LaPorte - Christopher William Bruning, 69, of LaPorte, Indiana, died September 19, 2020 at 7:53 pm at the LaPorte Hospital, LaPorte, Indiana. He was the son of the late Clyde E. "Pat" and Sharley Ann Marshino Bruning.



He worked for the U.S. Veterans Affairs Office. and served his country from February 2, 1970 to October 6, 1975 in the U. S. Army. He is survived by his daughter Kristin, Albuquerque, New Mexico and a son Tim Bruning, LaPorte, Indiana. one sisster Carolyn J. Huss Burley, Watseka, Illinois, and 2 brothers, Michael W. Bruning, Kansas City, MO and David J.A. Bruning, St. Louis, Illinois. Preceded in death by his parents, one brother Douglas Bruning and one sister Patricia A. Martin.



Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at the Gerts Funeral Home, Goodland, Indiana from 10:00 am - 11:00 am (CST) funeral services will follow at 11:00 am (CST) with Rev. Robert Bernotas officiating.



Burial will take place in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Goodland, Indiana.









