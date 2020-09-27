1/
Christopher William Bruning
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher William Bruning

LaPorte - Christopher William Bruning, 69, of LaPorte, Indiana, died September 19, 2020 at 7:53 pm at the LaPorte Hospital, LaPorte, Indiana. He was the son of the late Clyde E. "Pat" and Sharley Ann Marshino Bruning.

He worked for the U.S. Veterans Affairs Office. and served his country from February 2, 1970 to October 6, 1975 in the U. S. Army. He is survived by his daughter Kristin, Albuquerque, New Mexico and a son Tim Bruning, LaPorte, Indiana. one sisster Carolyn J. Huss Burley, Watseka, Illinois, and 2 brothers, Michael W. Bruning, Kansas City, MO and David J.A. Bruning, St. Louis, Illinois. Preceded in death by his parents, one brother Douglas Bruning and one sister Patricia A. Martin.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at the Gerts Funeral Home, Goodland, Indiana from 10:00 am - 11:00 am (CST) funeral services will follow at 11:00 am (CST) with Rev. Robert Bernotas officiating.

Burial will take place in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Goodland, Indiana.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved