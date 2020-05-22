|
|
Chrystal Ann Johns
Delphi - Chrystal Ann Johns
Chrystal Ann Johns, 93 of Delphi passed away at IU Health in Lafayette. She was born in Lafayette to the late Earl J. and Elise "Elsie" (Sheets) Klemme on March 2, 1927.
Chrystal graduated on June 4, 1944 from St Francis High School in Lafayette. She attended college classes while in High School which was in the same building. When St. Francis moved to Fort Wayne, she studied there and then in Puerto Rico where all the classes were taught in Spanish. She transferred to Purdue University for her senior year and graduated in 1947. She was certified as a Clinical Laboratory Technician from St. Elizabeth on Sept. 30, 1949. She was employed at St. Elizabeth Hospital as a Lab Technician and assisted Pathologist James McFadden in setting up the Blood Bank.
She met her future husband, Jack at the St. Elizabeth Blood Bank where he was donating blood to the Blood Bank; She married Jack M. Johns on May 24, 1952 and he preceded her in death in 1985. Her daughter, Elisa Rosann Johns, their only child was born on their eleventh wedding anniversary. After the birth of Elisa, Mrs. Johns then stayed home to raise their daughter.
In recent years, she became more actively involved in the administration of Johns Liquor Store after the death of her husband, Jack. The business had originally been purchased from Jack's parents.
Chrystal was a member of the West Lafayette Musicale.
She enjoyed playing the piano, ball room dancing and attending Lafayette Citizens Band concerts.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at IOOF Memorial Gardens in Pittsburg, Indiana. Pastor Grace Hammer will officiate.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Delphi Presbyterian Church or the donor's favorite charity.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 22 to May 24, 2020