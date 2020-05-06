|
|
Cindee P. Peak
Lafayette - Cindee P. Peak, 65, of Lafayette, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at her residence. Cindee was born on July 3, 1954 in LaPorte, IN to the late Harley James and Pauline (Myers) Mounce. She was a 1972 graduate of Southwestern High School. Cindee married Michael "Mike" Peak in 1987, and he survives. She was the owner/operator of Finishing Touch where she worked as a licensed manicurist for the last 41 years. Cindee attended Northview Christian Church and Dr. Will Miller's The Gathering. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving along with her husband, are three children, Wendy (Brett) Engelland of Lake Bluff, IL, William Andrew (John) Peak of Washington D.C., and Jocelyn (Nick) Beever of Brookston. Also surviving are four siblings, Paul (Maxine) Mounce of Kokomo, Louis Mounce of Kokomo, Dennis Mounce of Kokomo, and Melodie Brooks of Lafayette, and three grandchildren, Katelyn Engelland, Matthew Beever and Luke Beever.
Memorial Services to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Northview Church (2703 Lindberg Rd., West Lafayette, IN 47906). Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 6 to May 7, 2020