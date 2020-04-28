Services
Goodwin Funeral Home
200 S Main Street
Frankfort, IN 46041
(765) 654-5533
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Green Lawn Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Barkley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Dale Barkley Sr.


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence Dale Barkley Sr. Obituary
Clarence Dale Barkley, Sr.

Darlington - Clarence Dale Barkley, Sr, 76, of Darlington, Ind. died April 27, 2020 at his home. He was born July 28, 1943 in Fort Moultrie, Charleston, SC to Leo Dale & Lola Margaret (Miller) Barkley. Clarence attended Frankfort High School. He was a truck driver, working for General Battery and Exide. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Clarence was a member of the Eastside Christian Church, Darlington American Legion, VFW, Eagles Lodge in Crawfordsville. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved his dogs. The most important thing to him was his family. He is survived by 2 daughters: Cynthia "Cindy" Lou (Rodney) Whitlock of Darlington, and Julia Ann (Companion Chad) Barkley of Venice, FL, Son: Brandon Lyle (Jenny) Barkley of Jackson, WY, 13 Grandchildren and 21 Great Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Clarence Dale Barkley Jr., brothers, James Allen Barkley and sister, Julia Frances Wessell Fite. Graveside service with Military Rites will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Green Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Clinton County Humane Society, P.O. Box 455, Frankfort, IN 46041. Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com, where you may share a personal message with the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -