Darlington - Clarence Dale Barkley, Sr, 76, of Darlington, Ind. died April 27, 2020 at his home. He was born July 28, 1943 in Fort Moultrie, Charleston, SC to Leo Dale & Lola Margaret (Miller) Barkley. Clarence attended Frankfort High School. He was a truck driver, working for General Battery and Exide. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Clarence was a member of the Eastside Christian Church, Darlington American Legion, VFW, Eagles Lodge in Crawfordsville. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved his dogs. The most important thing to him was his family. He is survived by 2 daughters: Cynthia "Cindy" Lou (Rodney) Whitlock of Darlington, and Julia Ann (Companion Chad) Barkley of Venice, FL, Son: Brandon Lyle (Jenny) Barkley of Jackson, WY, 13 Grandchildren and 21 Great Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Clarence Dale Barkley Jr., brothers, James Allen Barkley and sister, Julia Frances Wessell Fite. Graveside service with Military Rites will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Green Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Clinton County Humane Society, P.O. Box 455, Frankfort, IN 46041. Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com, where you may share a personal message with the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020