Clarence Harvey Phillips
Clarence Harvey Phillips, 78, of Lakeview Arkansas went home to be with the Lord on August 1, 2020. Clarence was born August 9, 1941, in Lafayette, Indiana to Silas and Carmen Condon Phillips. He married Mary Saathoff on August 31, 1962. Clarence went to Lafayette Jefferson High and work at Alton Box Board/ Jefferson Smurfitt for 34 years retiring December 31, 1999 in Lakeview, Arkansas. He was a member of Christ by the Lake Lutheran Church in Bull Shoals, Arkansas. He enjoyed fishing, camping, golfing and bowling. One of his greatest accomplishments was helping organize Fishing Has No Boundaries of Mid Northern Indiana. He was a 50 year member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #347, Lafayette, Indiana. Clarence is survived by his wife, Mary Phillips of Lakeview Arkansas; son, John (Judi) Phillips of Westfield, IN; two brothers, Wayne Phillips of Monticello, IN and Dean (Etta) Phillips of Mulberry, IN; three grandchildren, Joshua Phillips of Sheridan IN, Lauren (Jordan Duff) Phillips of Indianapolis IN, Andrew Phillips of Westfield IN and one great-grandson, Lucas Goodwin. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Beverly Huyrch and Pat Shumard and two brothers, Junior and Forrest Phillips. Services will be held at Tippecanoe Memorial Gardens in West Lafayette, Indiana on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11:00 am. A visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 at the cemetery.Memorials can be made to Fishing Has No Boundries or Christ by the Lake Lutheran Church in Bull Shoals, Arkansas. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com
.