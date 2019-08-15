|
Clark Richard Bolinger
Lafayette - Clark Richard Bolinger, 76, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East due to complications from recently diagnosed Lymphoma.
He was born April 19, 1943, in Flora, to the late Robert and Margaret "Peg" (Mitchell) Bolinger.
Clark graduated from Rossville High School in 1961.
On November 30, 1963, he married Mary Alyce Koning in Lafayette and she survives.
Clark worked as an External Grinder for Fairfield Manufacturing for 43 years before retiring in 2005.
He was a member of Fairfield 25 year club and enjoyed fishing, spending time at their lake house, being involved in his grandchildren's activities, driving cars for Defouw Chevrolet and woodworking. Clark was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need, and taking care of his family.
Surviving along with his wife, Mary Alyce Bolinger are three daughters, Karrie (Jon) Bowman, Katrina (Trent) Senasec and Kris Bolinger all of Lafayette. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Kelsey (Austin) Haywood, Emily (Kreig) King, Hannah (Zach) Evans, Abby Bowman, Paige Senasec, Wesley Senasec, and Addelynne Senasec, as well as two great granddaughters, Delaynie Haywood and Daphnie Haywood.
Clark was preceded in death by a sister, Barb Smith.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am until the time of the service at 1:00 pm on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette with Pastor Joe Bell officiating. Burial will follow at Meadow View Cemetery, Lafayette.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Clark's name to: Riley Children's Hospital for Cancer Research.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 15, 2019