Claude Charles Reeck, Jr. MD
- - Claude Charles "Chuck" Reeck was born on September 29th, 1943 to jubilant parents, Agnes Flostrom Reeck & Claude C. Reeck, Sr. in Lafayette, IN. As his father was the wrestling coach at Purdue, Chuck's childhood was one immersed in the surroundings of West Lafayette. Through the strong influence of his parents, Chuck was focused on academic achievement and athletic engagement. Despite his lifelong love of all things Purdue, Chuck enrolled at Indiana University for an undergraduate degree he earned in three years before starting and completing his MD at IU School of Medicine in 1968. After serving his internship at the General Rose Memorial Hospital in Denver, CO, Chuck proudly served as a flight surgeon in the Air Force. He moved back to Indiana to complete his residency in Orthopedic surgery at IU School of Medicine from 1972-1975 and later joining Naab Road Orthopedics (subsequently Indiana Orthopedics and Sports Medicine). Chuck loved the opportunity to improve the lives of his patients and excelled at being a surgeon who took just that little bit of extra time with his care; he was known for his kindness, patience and compassion toward patients and staff alike.
In 1997, Chuck married Jaqueline Baer. The two shared a love of nature, cooking, and their beloved dog, Maggie. He was perpetually positive in his outlook on life and a consummate comedian. His bellows of laughter could be heard down halls and throughout rooms wherever he went. He spent good portions of his time thinking of others including volunteering as team physician for Carmel High School and Butler University. Having served at NORAD when he was a flight surgeon, he was deeply concerned about the destructive tendencies of man and the possibility that minor mistakes could lead to devastating effects to the planet. Thus, he was active in the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War. His contributions and attitude were recognized when he was named a Sagamore of the Wabash. Later in life, as Multiple Sclerosis further impacted his own life, he worked closely with the national and Indiana chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society. He remained relentlessly upbeat even as his disease removed his physical freedom and was unfailingly complimentary and genuinely appreciative of all his caregivers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, C.C. & Agnes Reeck. He is survived by his loving wife, Jaqueline Reeck; his devoted children and grandchildren: Stephanie (Michael) Bode and Matthew Reeck; Aaron (Sienna Wdowik), Mark, and Leah Bode; and Benjamin Reeck. His family loved him deeply and appreciate all his affection, care and concern he showed them throughout his life.
It was Chuck's request that there be a private service for family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his honor can be made to the Indiana chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society (https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/INI/Donate) or the ASPCA-American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. (https://www.aspca.org/ways-to-give) Online condolences at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 5, 2019