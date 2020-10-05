1/1
Claude Moyers Jr.
Claude Moyers, Jr.

Delphi - Claude Moyers Jr, 72, passed away at his son's home on Saturday-October 3, 2020 at 5:54pm, surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 20, 1948 in Middlesboro, KY, to the late Claude & Opal Bradford Moyers Sr. He attended school in Ferguson Ridge, TN. He worked at Delray Steel Castings in Melvindale, MI, for 10 years. He was a member of the Solid Rock Baptist Church in Delphi. He loved to fish, hunt, and travel. He enjoyed amusement parks and loved to ride roller coasters. He liked to cruise around on his electric scooter. Most recently he enjoyed a Dolphin experience at the Indianapolis Zoo through the Make A Wish Foundation, which was a tremendous highlight for him and his family. He dearly loved his family, and spending time with them. Surviving: daughter-LaSonya & Bret MacIntyre of Romulus, MI; son-Jason & Angie Moyers of Delphi; sister-Catherine Justice of Delphi; grandchildren: Anthony Moyers, April & Tim Kelson, Cheyanne & Josh Hammer. Great grandchildren: Hannah Moyers, & Coyote Kelson. Preceded in death by an inf son Samuel; a brother Dan.

Services: visitation will be Thursday from 4pm-7pm at his son Jason's home, 8674 W. 450 N. Delphi, IN 46923. His funeral service will be there Friday at 3pm, Pastor Rick Fay officiating. Burial at IOOF Memorial Gardens, Pittsburg. Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, in charge of arrangements. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
421 E Main Street
Delphi, IN 46923
(765) 564-4452
