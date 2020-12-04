Claude S. Bower
Lafayette - Claude S. Bower, 80, of Lafayette, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at IU Health Arnett Hospital.
He was born April 29, 1940, in Frankfort, to the late Phillip and Nora Mantooth Bower
His marriage was to Diane S. Benge Bower and they later divorced.
Claude first worked for Frazier Dairy 6 years, Fairfield Mfg. 32 years, Newton Oil Co. 2 years, Can Am Steel 3 years and Caterpillar 5 years, and also owned and operated his lawn and landscaping business here in Tippecanoe county.
He was a member of Dayton Mason Lodge #103 for many years.
Claude enjoyed being with his family and friends and truly never met a stranger. He will be missed by all who knew him and loved him.
Surviving are son, Terry (Julie) Bower of Indianapolis, daughter, Shari (Wayne) Edwards of TN, son, Jerry (Becky) Bower of Lafayette, son, Garry (Jenn) Bower of Brookston, daughter, Carrie J. Morgan (Jason) of Lafayette, son, Johnny Bower of Frankfort, daughter, Lori (Mac) Perkins of Lafayette, companion, Patty Small of Lafayette, 18 grandchildren , 6 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Claude was preceded in death by parents and brother Larry Bower.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Tuesday at Soller- Baker Funeral Home 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette.
Service will be at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette. Interment will be at Wyandotte Cemetery.
