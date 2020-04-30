Services
Davidson Funeral Home
121 N Union Street
Delphi, IN 46923
(765) 564-2211
Graveside service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
10:30 AM
IOOF Cemetery
Delphi, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Claudine Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claudine E. Martin


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claudine E. Martin Obituary
Claudine E. Martin

Delphi - Claudine E. Martin, 85, passed away on April 30, 2020 at IU Arnett in Lafayette.

She was born in Delphi on Jan. 13, 1935 to the late Emery and Minnie L. (Smith) Martin. She was a 1953 graduate of Delphi High School.

She retired in 1997 from Globe Valve where she had worked for over 42 ½ years.

She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Ariel in Monticello and a member of the John Purdue Club.

Claudine enjoyed going to auctions and watching all Purdue sports.

She is survived by her sister Betty Lou Martin of Delphi and special friends, the Hildebrandt and Minnicus families.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Lillian Jean Yoder.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at IOOF Cemetery in Delphi.

Davidson Funeral Home in Delphi has been entrusted with her final arrangements. www.davidsonfh.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claudine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -