Claudine E. Martin
Delphi - Claudine E. Martin, 85, passed away on April 30, 2020 at IU Arnett in Lafayette.
She was born in Delphi on Jan. 13, 1935 to the late Emery and Minnie L. (Smith) Martin. She was a 1953 graduate of Delphi High School.
She retired in 1997 from Globe Valve where she had worked for over 42 ½ years.
She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Ariel in Monticello and a member of the John Purdue Club.
Claudine enjoyed going to auctions and watching all Purdue sports.
She is survived by her sister Betty Lou Martin of Delphi and special friends, the Hildebrandt and Minnicus families.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Lillian Jean Yoder.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at IOOF Cemetery in Delphi.
Davidson Funeral Home in Delphi has been entrusted with her final arrangements. www.davidsonfh.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020