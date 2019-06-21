|
Clayton Carl Hutson
Cutler - Clayton Carl Hutson,101, passed peacefully on June 18, 2019, at Milner Community Health Care in Rossville. He was born Dec 6,1917, in Crawfordsville to the late Cecil Hutson and Cora Mae Ross. He was raised in Cutler by his foster parents, the late Guy and Cora Aiken. Clayton graduated in 1935 from Cutler High School. In 1938, he married the love of his life, Alena Lorene Jervis, who preceded him in death in 2006, after 67 years of marriage.
Clayton worked throughout his entire life. As a young man, Clayton was a farmer. He worked as a mechanic for many years, as owner of Hutson Garage in Cutler, and later working at Mann Chevrolet in Flora for 30 years. Clayton was elected Trustee of Democrat Township and served for 48 years, from 1971 through the end of 2018. Clayton also served on the Alcohol Beverage Commission for 32 years, from 1980 to 2012.
Clayton valued our local community and participated in many more ways. He was a Volunteer Firefighter for the Cutler Volunteer Fire Department for 28 years, serving as Chief for 3 years. He was a 50-year member of the Masons. Clayton served on the Ball Hill Cemetery Board for several years and mowed the cemetery lawn for 12 years. He also was a member of the Cutler Presbyterian Church.
He was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Lester and Gerald Aiken; 1 sister, Betty Loy; and 1 grandson, Mathew Hutson. Surviving are his son, Dana Hutson, wife Jeannie; daughter, Pam Lesh, husband Dan; all of Cutler. Also surviving are grandchildren Tim Hutson and Jim Hutson, both of Cutler; Mark Lesh, wife Dana; Marianne Lesh, husband Bryan Read; all of Indianapolis. Great-grandchildren are Aidan and Aaron Lesh of Indianapolis.
He loved people and his family. He enjoyed watching the Pacers, solving puzzles and talking about Carroll County history. Clayton will be remembered for his community service and active lifestyle until his death. Clayton's family invites friends to visit at Wheeler Family Funeral Home-Baker Chapel, 204 S. Center Street, Flora, IN 46929, Saturday, June 22, from 12:00 until 2:00, with services at 2:00 PM. Officiating will be Leland McReynolds. Private burial will be at Ball Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cutler Presbyterian Church. The family would like to thank the 6th floor nurses at IU Arnett Hospital and the staff at Milner's for their compassionate care.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 21, 2019