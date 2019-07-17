Resources
1973 - 2019
Lafayette - Clayton Andrew Thomas was born January 23, 1973 in Lafayette, and passed away July 8, 2019. He is survived by his mother, and step father, Pam and Larry Holmes, father and step mother, John and Barb Thomas, brother Brian Drown, sisters Jill Thomas (David Maitlen), Katherine Drown (Brian Siple), and Joanna Harrison (Brandon Reeder). Niece, Addie Thomas, nephews, Brandon Frost (Paige), Justin and Kyle Siple, Jaxon Janssen, Caleb and Kaden Harrison. He is also survived by many aunts and uncles, cousins, and a great niece. Clayton was an avid New England Patriots fan, loved spending the 4th of July holidays with his nephews and enjoyed time with family overall. He was previously employed at St. Elizabeth and most recently at Purdue University. Clayton had a wonderful sense of humor, a kind soul, and we all miss him very dearly. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 17, 2019
