Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Cleo B. Anderson-Ragsdale Obituary
Cleo B. Anderson-Ragsdale

Lafayette - Cleo B. Anderson-Ragsdale, 89 of Lafayette, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 8:15 a.m. at her residence. Cleo was born on April 13, 1931 in Red Bridge, IN, daughter of Rex Finch and Nellie (Hite) Finch. She married William Franklin Anderson, and he preceded her in death in 1986. Cleo then married John Denny Ragsdale on April 13, 1996 in Lafayette, and he preceded her in death on November 20, 2014. She worked as a Pharmacy Technician for Indiana Veterans Home. Cleo was a member of Women's Auxiliary Post #1154 VFW. She enjoyed flowers, watching hummingbirds, cooking and making candy.

Surviving are three children, Mike (companion: Jo Woodruff) Anderson of West Lafayette, William (wife, Jennie) Anderson II of Buck Creek, and Sandra (husband; Noah) Roark of Florida. Also surviving are seventeen grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by one son, Edward Anderson, and five siblings.

Private graveside services. Final interment will follow in the North Union Cemetery in Lafayette. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 1 to May 2, 2020
