|
|
Clevie Blissitt
Monon - Clevie Blissitt, 85, of Monon, died surrounded by his family at IU Health White Memorial Hospital at 10:00 a.m. Sunday, February 3, 2019.
He was born April 25, 1933 in Purman, Kentucky to the late Herbert and Silva (Haycraft) Blissitt and was a 1952 graduate of Monon High School.
After high school, he served in the United States Army serving during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1954.
His marriage of 62 years was to Jo Gay Johnson on March 30, 1956 in the Monon Methodist Church; she survives.
Clevie graduated from Barber School in Indianapolis and went on to cut hair for over 50 years. He enjoyed the many friendships with his customers while watching news and sports at the shop. He was also a North White school bus driver for many years.
Mr. Blissitt was a former member of the Monon First Baptist Church, the Monon Lions Club and the Monon Eagles. He was a current member of the American Legion Post #11 of Lafayette. Clevie was also a longtime member of the Monon Volunteer Fire Department.
He very much enjoyed horses and trail riding in Brown County with friends and family. More than anything, Clevie loved spending time with family, especially trips to Gatlinburg and fishing in Minnesota. He also enjoyed trips with his wife to play the slots in Las Vegas. He enjoyed watching the Indianapolis Colts and Purdue sports.
Surviving with his wife Jo Gay are their children, Kim Wiese (husband: Chris) of Reynolds, Jeff Blissitt (wife: Pam) of Lafayette, and Rick Blissitt (wife: Ann) of Battle Ground; a brother, Steve Blissitt of Brookston; and a daughter-in-law, Jennifer Blissitt of Noblesville. Clevie loved and was proud of his grandchildren, Evan, Lauren, Adam, Blake, Ashley, Aaron, Colby and Kylie and his 7 great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death with his parents is a son, Eric Blissitt, and two brothers, Randal and Burlin Blissitt.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Clapper Family Funeral Home of Monon (197 East St. Road 16); Pastor Russ Alley to officiate. Interment with military rites to follow in Bedford Cemetery, Monon.
Memorials may be made in his name to the Monon First Response or the Monon United Methodist Church.
Share memories and online condolences at www.clapperfuneralservices.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 5, 2019