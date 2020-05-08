|
Clifford B. Simmons
Lafayette - Clifford B. Simmons, 91, of Lafayette, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his residence. Born April 23, 1929 in Chalmers, Indiana. He celebrated his 91st birthday! Clifford attended Gilboa School, and was an Army Veteran. He was a dedicated member and joyfully attended River City Church for many years. Clifford was employed by Fairfield, Omar Bread, and retired from Eli Lilly.
Clifford was a devoted, loving husband for 68 years to Imogene. He was a loving and caring father to Carol, Wanda, and David. Clifford was a sweet, fun grandpa to Aaron, Emily, Leslie, Cassidie and Bradley, and an amazing, kind great grandpa to Rayne, Rosie, Trista, Kaden, Mya and Peola. He was always a kind older brother to Wilma.
He is preceded in death by and spending time in heaven with his parents, Clomer and Lucy, and siblings, Ina, Hazel, Clinton, Kenneth, and Myrna.
Clifford was kind, grateful, happy, generous, humble, funny, playful, thoughtful, adventurous, polite, and loveable. He loved to laugh and tease and spread joy. He smiled A LOT! Clifford loved nature, family gatherings (with lots of good food), gardening, volunteering, learning, fishing, vacations, mystery trips, and Sunshine! He lived by his Christian beliefs and values. He treasured his lifelong relationship with God. He enjoyed teaching Bible study, leading prayers and leading by example. He was a good listener and always wanted to be helpful. He shared his gratitude with lots of "please and thank yous." He was comforted by loving messages from so many who loved him. He was an inspiration, and he leaves us with a bounty of sweet memories.
God has surely held him closely and whispered, "Welcome, Clifford, thank you."
A Celebration of Life well lived will be arranged at a future date. Share memories and condolences at https://www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 8 to May 10, 2020