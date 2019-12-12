|
|
Clifford E. "Sonny" Newton
Dayton - Clifford E. "Sonny" Newton, 86, of Dayton, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at IU Arnett.
He was born January 26, 1933, in Lafayette, to the late Clarence and Dorothy Buck Newton. He was a veteran of the Korean War. Cliff was the founder of Newton Oil Company. He enjoyed being with his family doing outdoor activities and traveling with Jinny in their motor home. Cliff was little guy, but in all our hearts he was a giant of a MAN. He will be missed by all who knew him and loved him, we were truly blessed having him in our lives.
He leaves behind his wife of 67 years, Virginia "Jinny" Lee Murphy Newton, sons, Darrell Newton, Chuck (Joyce) Newton and Jim (Kelly) Newton and a sister, Carol Neal. Also surviving are twelve grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.
Clifford was preceded in death by a son, Bradley Newton, a great granddaughter, Charlie Newton and two sisters, Wanda McCabe and Nancy Brand.
The family is having a PRIVATE GRAVESIDE service Sunday, with Pastor Earl Owen officiating at Wyandotte Cemetery. A celebration of Cliff's, "Sonny's" life will be Sunday, December 15, 2019, from 3PM - 6PM at The Outpost on Old US 231. All are invited and please dress in casual attire as this was Cliff's request. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations to Honor Flight of Greater Lafayette or St Jude Children's Research Hospital. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019