Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sts, Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Goodland, IN
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Sts, Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Goodland, IN
Goodland - Clifford W. Miller, 75, passed in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 6, 1943, in Rensselaer, IN to the late Leo and Irene Davidson Miller. Cliff was a graduate of the Goodland High School, class of 1961, and enjoyed gardening and playing cards, especially euchre. He served in the United States Army and then worked as a electrician for 50 years the last at Hopkins Electric, Kentland, Indiana. He was a member of Sts. Peter & Paull Catholic Church, Goodland, IN and a Euchre Club.

His first marriage was April 3, 1967 to Deanna L. Musser Miller and she preceded him in death January 3, 1972. He then married Susan J. Schroeder Miller, July 13, 1974 in Goodland, IN and she survives. He is also survived by 3 sons, Damon W. Miller, Indianapolis, IN, Duncan W.

Miller, (wife, Sue), Oswego, Illinois, and Cory W. Miller, (wife, Sabrina), Normal, Illinois, and one daughter, Stacy J. Reynolds, (husband, James), Goodland, IN. Grandfather of 8, Evan, Allison, Audrey, Dalcon, Danielle, Deidre, Azlee and Darby. One sister, Gin Burton, (husband, Howard), Goodland, IN and a sister-in-law, Myra Miller, Florida. Preceded in death by his parents, first wife and one brother, Gordon Miller.

Calling will be on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 9:00 am - 11:00 am (CDT) at Sts, Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Goodland, IN with a celebration of life ,ass at ll:00 am (CDT) following the calling, officiating will be Rev. Robert Bernotas. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Goodland, IN at a later date. Memorials may be given in his name to the . Gerts Funeral Home, Goodland, IN has the honor of serving the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 19, 2019
